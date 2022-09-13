THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two men sitting in a parked car were robbed at gunpoint Saturday in the Bronx, police said.

The victims, 22 and 24, were in the vehicle near 229th Street and Bailey Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan pulls over and two armed suspects get out of the car, according to the NYPD. They then run over the victims’ car and point a gun at them while they steal their keys and wallets, police said. No injuries were reported.

The robbers are seen on surveillance video getting out of the dark-colored Mercedes when one runs to the driver’s side while his accomplice darts to the passenger side of the parked vehicle, according to footage released by the NYPD. The thief on the driver’s side points a gun at the victim, reaches in through the window, and goes through his pockets, the video shows. The accomplice points a gun at the other victim and opens the passenger door before robbing him, according to the footage.

At one point in the video, the driver and one of the suspects appear to get into a fight outside the car before the thieves take off.

Police did not provide photos or a description of the suspects sought in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.