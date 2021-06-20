Volunteer for mayoral candidate Eric Adams repeatedly stabbed in the Bronx with an ice pick

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A volunteer for mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was repeatedly stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday with an ice pick, Adams said.

The 42-year-old man was attacked near 149th Street and Morris Avenue, police said. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

He was in surgery on Sunday evening, Adams tweeted.

“We pray for him,” Adams tweeted. “This violence must stop.”

The victim had been “working hard & volunteering every day,” Adams tweeted.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).