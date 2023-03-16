THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Time does not always heal a wound, especially one that cuts as deep as it does for Ali Acevedo-Hernandez. She grew emotional as she spoke Thursday in the Bronx on the sixth anniversary of her sister’s murder.

FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo was driving her ambulance in 2017 when she was carjacked and then dragged down the block.

“This vigil is a remembrance of a life that has been lost. But it’s also a celebration to honor her legacy,” said Acevedo-Hernandez.

This year’s annual FDNY EMT remembrance ceremony for Arroyo took on special meaning.

“The FDNY will never forget Yadira, and we’ll continue to honor her memory,” said EMS Chief Michael Fields.

It comes just a week after a jury convicted Jose Gonzalez of first-degree murder for her death.

Arroyo – a mother to five sons – hopped out of her ambulance, thinking Gonzalez needed assistance. But Gonzalez instead hopped into the driver’s seat, dragged Arroyo and then ran over her body, before crashing the ambulance. The entire incident was caught on video.

“We will always miss her. Nothing will take back that horrific day. But I was faithful of the justice system, and the justice system did not fail us,” said Acevedo-Hernandez.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark also spoke during the ceremony.

“I told this family from the moment that this happened that I would never leave them. That my office was going to be here and do all we could to get justice for the family,” said Clark.