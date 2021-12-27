Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

Surveillance video stills of a man slashing a woman repeatedly in a Bronx apartment building hallway on Dec. 23, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police.

The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the Tremont section.

Police said the 48-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspect about her roommate when he took out a box cutter and attacked her.

Video released by the NYPD initially shows the assailant kicking on an apartment door multiple times before repeatedly slashing the woman in the face, arms and hands. He then fled the building to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple lacerations, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

