Surveillance video stills of a woman who shoved a 2-year-old girl to the ground in the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — The NYPD on Tuesday released shocking video of a woman randomly shoving a toddler to the ground as she stood on a Bronx street with her mother.

According to police, it happened around 8:45 a.m. as the mom and her 2-year-old daughter were exiting a building on East 198th Street, in the Bedford Park area.

Suddenly, an unidentified woman approached them from behind and pushed the little girl down to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement, authorities said.

Woman randomly shoves 2-year-old girl to ground in the Bronx, causing her to hit head on pavement, police say



Chilling surveillance footage shows the strange woman walk up and shove the child before casually walking off.

Officials said headed northbound on Valentine Avenue.

The little girl was taken by EMS to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police. Further extent of her injuries was not made clear.

The woman police are looking for was described as between the ages of 35 and 45, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 lbs., and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).