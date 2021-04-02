Surveillance images of a woman who walked into a Bronx bodega and opened fire on Thursday, April 1, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation Thursday after an armed woman randomly opened fire in a Bronx bodega, multiple bullets narrowly missing the clerk behind the counter, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was around 1 a.m. when the unidentified woman walked into the bodega on Westchester Avenue, near East 165th Street in the Longwood section.

The woman pulled out a gun, pointed it toward the employee behind the counter and discharged the firearm multiple times, authorities said.

Luckily, the worker was not struck, police said.

WATCH: Woman walks into Bronx bodega and opens fire, bullets narrowly missing the clerk behind the counter, police say



The woman left the shop and fled the location in a gray sedan, heading eastbound on Westchester Avenue, toward Whitlock Avenue, officials said.

While no injuries were reported, the bullets did cause property damage to the store’s counter and ceiling, according to police.

The NYPD released the surveillance video of the incident, in hopes the public could help identify the shooter.

