Police released surveillance footage of a man seen vandalizing NYPD patrol cars outside the 42nd precinct Dec. 21, 2021 (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx – A man was caught on camera bashing the windows to at least two NYPD patrol cars outside a Bronx precinct Tuesday.

It happened in the vicinity of the 42nd police precinct along Washington Avenue and Third Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood.

Surveillance footage shared by authorities shows the vandal throwing what appears to be bricks onto the NYPD cars, causing damage to the windows.

According to police, the vehicles were unoccupied.

The suspect fled the scene. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).