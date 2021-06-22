Surveillance images of three men police say attacked an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx after an argument on Monday, June 21, 2021, (NYPD)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police have released new video they said shows three men attacking an off-duty NYPD officer after an argument in the Bronx on Monday.

The footage shows the off-duty cop, 33, in a verbal dispute with at least two men outside a deli on Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 a.m., police said.

Things escalated when the two men began punching the man in the face and upper body, while a third man gets involved and strikes the victim with a wooden stick, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with pain to his head, back and knees, according to police.

Officials said the three assailants fled on foot. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

The NYPD released the above video and images of the three men they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).