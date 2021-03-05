Thieves were caught on video stealing a large, hand-painted dog portrait from the front of the Bronx bar Alfie’s Place on East 177th Street, police say. (NYPD)

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a large portrait of a dog from the front of Bronx bar, police said Thursday.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the unidentified duo setting up a ladder outside of Alfie’s Place, on 177th Street in the Throgs Neck section, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20, police said.

In the footage, one of the thieves is seen climbing up the ladder with a crowbar, while the other keeps a look out.

Moments later, the large, hand-painted portrait is handed down to the thief on the ground, and the two walk flee the scene with the painting.

Police released the above video in hopes the public could help identify the two individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).