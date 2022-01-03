Video: Teen robbed at gunpoint by duo in Bronx elevator

Bronx

Teen robbed in Bronx elevator

Surveillance video stills of a 19-year-old being robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified suspects inside a Bronx elevator on Dec. 28, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Two armed suspects were caught on camera robbing a teenager inside an elevator in a Bronx building in late December, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 inside a building on Hunts Point Avenue, near the intersection of Faile Street, in the Hunts Point neighborhood.

The 19-year-old male victim was approached by two individuals who displayed firearms, authorities said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD show the teen attempt to flee the elevator, but the pair force him back in at gunpoint before allegedly robbing him.

The thieves made off with approximately $8,000 in cash, the teen’s jacket, his iPhone 13 and his bank cards, officials said.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident, police said.

