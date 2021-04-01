Police released surveillance footage of two men sought in connection to a Bronx apartment robbery (NYPD)

VAN NEST, the Bronx — Authorities launched a search for the two people who pushed their way into a man’s Bronx apartment and robbed him last month.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on March 22 at an apartment in the vicinity of Van Buren Street and Morris Park Avenue in the Van Nest neighborhood.

A 53-year-old man was inside the apartment when two men knocked on his door, pushed their way into the apartment and displayed a knife, police said.

The victim attempted to flee, and during a brief struggle, one of the suspects pushed the victim down a set of stairs, according to authorities.

The suspects took about $2,000 from the apartment and fled the apartment, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance released by police shows the struggle between the victim and one of the suspects outside the apartment unit. It appeared the victim was pushed out of the apartment building.

Do you recognize them? Cops are searching for the two people who robbed a man in his Bronx apartment.https://t.co/LaiWNscAgP pic.twitter.com/9OrVV5fCAu — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 1, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).