FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video from a Bronx jewelry store shows a man smashing the business’s window before he, and an accomplice, take off with more than $125,000 worth of jewelry.

The broad-daylight robbery took place about 3:56 p.m. on April 29, police said Tuesday. The two men approached the store, and one of them used what appears to be a crowbar to smash the window. The suspects then reached in and stole approximately $131,000 worth of jewelry from the shop’s front display window.

Credit: NYPD

The two men fled in an unknown direction after the incident.

The first man, who smashed the window, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.

The second individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).