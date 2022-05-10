FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video from a Bronx jewelry store shows a man smashing the business’s window before he, and an accomplice, take off with more than $125,000 worth of jewelry.
The broad-daylight robbery took place about 3:56 p.m. on April 29, police said Tuesday. The two men approached the store, and one of them used what appears to be a crowbar to smash the window. The suspects then reached in and stole approximately $131,000 worth of jewelry from the shop’s front display window.
The two men fled in an unknown direction after the incident.
The first man, who smashed the window, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.
The second individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).