Video: Trio open fire in Bronx triple shooting that left man dead, teen wounded, bystander grazed

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx deadly triple shooting

Surveillance video still of an unidentified trio opening fire on a Bronx street in an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting that left one man dead, a teen wounded and a bystander grazed, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — The NYPD has released shocking video from a triple shooting in late October that left one man dead, a teen wounded and a bystander grazed in the leg, according to authorities.

The surveillance footage shows the suspects’ car suddenly stop in the middle of the street, three people get out and almost immediately all start firing weapons across the road.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31 on Adee Avenue, near Colden Avenue, in the Williamsbridge section.

The two male victims, ages 22 and 18, were on a motor scooter when the gunfire rang out, officials said.

The older victim, later identified as Hednick Wynaar, of the Bronx, was shot in the head, police said at the time.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Bronx deadly shooting
Surveillance image of a car believed to be used by suspected shooters in a fatal Bronx triple shooting on Oct. 31, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Meanwhile, the teen was wounded in the leg and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Another victim of the gunfire was 69-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander, according to the NYPD. She was grazed in the leg and treated at the scene, but refused further medical attention.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

The NYPD also released the above surveillance image of the car they believe was used in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

6-year-old boy killed, father critically hurt in Bronx apartment fire

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

Young leukemia patient has no heat or hot water

Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween

More Bronx

Crime

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter