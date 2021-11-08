Surveillance video still of an unidentified trio opening fire on a Bronx street in an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting that left one man dead, a teen wounded and a bystander grazed, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — The NYPD has released shocking video from a triple shooting in late October that left one man dead, a teen wounded and a bystander grazed in the leg, according to authorities.

The surveillance footage shows the suspects’ car suddenly stop in the middle of the street, three people get out and almost immediately all start firing weapons across the road.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31 on Adee Avenue, near Colden Avenue, in the Williamsbridge section.

WATCH: Trio get out of car and immediately open fire across Bronx street



The Oct. 31 shooting left one man dead, a teen wounded and a 69-year-old bystander grazed, police said.



Read the latest: https://t.co/Ks9Hr6xAwn pic.twitter.com/sTIs9j4atS — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 8, 2021

The two male victims, ages 22 and 18, were on a motor scooter when the gunfire rang out, officials said.

The older victim, later identified as Hednick Wynaar, of the Bronx, was shot in the head, police said at the time.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Surveillance image of a car believed to be used by suspected shooters in a fatal Bronx triple shooting on Oct. 31, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Meanwhile, the teen was wounded in the leg and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Another victim of the gunfire was 69-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander, according to the NYPD. She was grazed in the leg and treated at the scene, but refused further medical attention.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

The NYPD also released the above surveillance image of the car they believe was used in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).