Surveillance video shows a robbery on July 4, 2022. The two suspects arrived on a motorcycle. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men who rode up on a motorcycle accosted, and then robbed, a victim in the Bronx Monday, police said.

(NYPD)

The man, 37, was walking on Teller Avenue when two men drove up on the two-wheeled vehicle, police said. On surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen hopping off and displaying a handgun before forcibly removing a cellphone and wallet from the victim.

No injuries were reported as a result.

