Video: Suspect fires gun into vehicle after pair punctures tires

(Credit: NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A pair of suspects punctured a parked vehicle’s tires, then fired a gun at it several times, Wednesday, police said Friday.

Video shows the two approaching a parked Lexus on Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard about 7:22 p.m., then puncturing its tires.

One of the suspects then fired a gun and struck the unoccupied vehicle five times, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

