Video: Suspect fires gun into vehicle after pair punctures tires

Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A pair of suspects punctured a parked vehicle’s tires, then fired a gun at it several times, Wednesday, police said Friday.

Video shows the two approaching a parked Lexus on Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard about 7:22 p.m., then puncturing its tires.

One of the suspects then fired a gun and struck the unoccupied vehicle five times, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

