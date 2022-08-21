CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old worker was allegedly put in a chokehold after confronting two suspects during a robbery at a Family Dollar store in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. The female victim noticed the suspects walking out without paying for the items and confronted them beofre a fight ensued, police said.

The NYPD released a video showing the male and female suspects trying to leave the Family Dollar store with a black cart filled with items when security and workers intervened. During the brawl, the female thief comes up from behind the worker and puts her in a chokehold, the video shows.

The two suspects then fled the location with the stolen merchandise, police said. The employee sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene.

Police described the female as approximately 5-foot-6, 220 pounds, heavy build with long black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black Adidas sandals.

The male suspect is approximately 5-foot-4, with a slim build, bald head, and gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a blue rim, a black t-shirt with a white Adidas logo on the front, black pants with white stripes on the legs, and white sneakers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).