Video shows pair knocking delivery driver off of motorized scooter during robbery

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two men approached a delivery driver Dec. 7 and took off with his motorized scooter and other items, police said Tuesday.

At about 10:27 a.m., one of the men — who was riding a bike — approached the 46-year-old victim, who was sitting at a red light. Police said a second man approached on foot, punching the delivery driver multiple times in the face.

When the victim fell off of his scooter, the second suspect took the vehicle and fled. The first suspect followed on his bike, police said.

These two suspects are wanted in the connection of a Bronx robbery. (Credit: NYPD)

The victim sustained a contusion to his lip as well as bruising and swelling to his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said the victim’s scooter was valued at $850. The victim’s phone was also attached to the vehicle, and the scooter had $450 “secured upon it.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).