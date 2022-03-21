VAN NEST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man knocked a woman down to the ground when he snatched her purse in the Bronx Sunday, according to police.

The victim was walking along Morris Park Avenue near Van Buren Street at around 8:40 a.m. when the suspect pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse, video of the robbery showed. The woman sustained cuts to the hand but refused medical attention.

WATCH: A man shoves a woman to the ground and grabs her purse in the Bronx, according to police. pic.twitter.com/2vsbrlHu14 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 21, 2022

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).