THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The husband of a nail stylist who has done work for rapper Cardi B was captured on video setting fire to his wife’s salon in the Bronx, according to FDNY officials and reports.

Nguyen Bui allegedly set fire to his wife’s nail salon on East Tremont Avenue on Sept. 28, FDNY officials said.

Bui was seen on surveillance video igniting two separate napkins and throwing the napkins on a pile of boxes and stock in the center of the store, according to the FDNY. No one was hurt by the fire.

Bui has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

“Arson is incredibly reckless and shows a disregard for the lives and safety of others,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Fire Marshals, the suspect was quickly apprehended and will face serious consequences for his careless act.”

Bui’s wife, Jenny Bui, is known for doing the “stiletto nails” look for Cardi B, The New York Daily News reported.

Nguyen Bui was working on renovating his wife’s shop before its grand opening and told investigators he drunkenly set the fire, but he denied doing it intentionally, The Daily News reported.

