Video shows 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Bronx street

(Credit: NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A group of people violently attacked and then robbed a teenage boy Wednesday, police said Friday.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place at about 3 p.m. by Southern Boulevard and East 174th Street in the Bronx.

The suspects approached the 14-year-old boy, police said, and one of the suspects asked him where he was from — after the question was asked, the suspects started punching and kicking the boy repeatedly.

One of the suspects stole the boy’s cellphone before the group left the scene, police said.

EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose and then released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).