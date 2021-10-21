CONCOURSE, the Bronx — As youth gun violence continues to plague the city, the NYPD released shocking new video of gunfire erupting right outside of a Bronx elementary school earlier in October.

Police said if school had let out just a bit earlier, children would have been caught in the crossfire of the shootout.

Authorities said it happened around 2:50 p.m. back on Oct. 5, just outside the Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School on East 151st Street in the Concourse section.

At the corner of East 150th Street and Cedar Lane, two groups, estimated by cops to be males in their late teens or early 20s, exchanged gunfire toward each other, police said.

It happened just as young students were being let out of school.

WATCH: Shootout erupts just outside Bronx elementary school as students are let out, police say@ADiLorenzoTV has the story: https://t.co/Mw6ttUdzCz pic.twitter.com/RaLq2yYvKd — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 21, 2021

There was a group of three, including one shooter, and another group of two, one of which was the other gunman, according to police.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported in connection with the gunfire.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

The footage comes as the city deals with an ongoing trend of gun violence among children and teens.

Separately, just a day ago, the NYPD said three public school students were caught bringing firearms to school, two in the Bronx and one in Brooklyn.

First, a gun was found in a 15-year-old boy’s backpack at Mott Haven High, prompting a lockdown, authorities said.

Then, cops said an 18-year-old was also found with a gun in his bag at Stevenson High School, discovered when his bag went through an X-Ray machine.

A few hours later in Brooklyn, a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to school at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School, police said.

According to NYPD data, the number of youth shooting victims has nearly doubled this year compared to the same time period just two years ago.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger — up from 84 in 2020 and 45 in 2019, per the NYPD.

Sixteen children or teens were killed by gunfire between Jan 1. and Sept. 26, an increase of over 136% compared to the same time period in 2019, when three young lives were claimed. In 2020, there were seven fatal shooting victims aged 17 or younger during the same time frame.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

