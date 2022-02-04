Video: Shootout at Bronx shop leaves 2 wounded, 15 in custody, police say

Surveillance video stills of two men wanted by the NYPD after opening fire at a Bronx shop on Feb. 2, 2022, according to police. (NYPD)

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday said 15 people were in custody after gunfire erupted at a Bronx shop on Wednesday morning, leaving two men wounded. Police were still looking for two men who fled.

According to police, a dispute broke out between patrons around 6:45 a.m. inside the Throggs Neck commercial establishment on East Tremont Avenue, between Randall and Schley avenues. Things escalated when several individuals took out guns and started firing.

Surveillance footage from outside the store, released by the NYPD, shows several men exiting when one of them suddenly pulls out a gun and then exchanges gunfire with another person in the doorway of the shop.

One man, 26, sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg, while another man, 25, was shot once in the leg, authorities said. Both of the injured men were taken to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

Fifteen people, including the two wounded men, were taken into custody and charged, the NYPD said. It was unclear what they were charged with. Responding officers also recovered three firearms at the scene.

Police said they were looking for two additional men who fled the scene on foot. Both of the men are believed to have discharged a firearm at the location, authorities said.

The first man was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray sweater, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood, dark colored pants, and multicolored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

