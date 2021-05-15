Video: Police searching for man in connection to Bronx hit-and-run that injured 2

THE BRONX — A man is wanted for leaving the scene after a shocking crash caught on video that injured two in the Bronx last Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. on May 9 at East 222nd Street and Boston Road near the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx. A gray Audi sedan ignored a steady red traffic light and struck a Honda SUV operated by a 20-year-old man. The man driving the Audi exited the car, entered a silver Audi sedan and fled the scene southbound on Boston road.
The driver of the Honda and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital. The driver suffered internal injuries while the passenger sustained minor injuries.
The man driving the Audi is described as a male in his 20s; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater with the word “RAW” on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.