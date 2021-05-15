Video: Police searching for man in connection to Bronx hit-and-run that injured 2

THE BRONX — A man is wanted for leaving the scene after a shocking crash caught on video that injured two in the Bronx last Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. on May 9 at East 222nd Street and Boston Road near the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx. A gray Audi sedan ignored a steady red traffic light and struck a Honda SUV operated by a 20-year-old man. The man driving the Audi exited the car, entered a silver Audi sedan and fled the scene southbound on Boston road.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital. The driver suffered internal injuries while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The man driving the Audi is described as a male in his 20s; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater with the word “RAW” on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Photo: NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.