Video: Suspects slash 61-year-old man multiple times on Bronx street, NYPD says

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Two suspects slashed a 61-year-old man multiple times on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack, which happened near Valentine Avenue and East 204th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim and the suspects got into an argument that escalated into a fight. The suspects slashed the victim on the back of his head and torso and then fled in a black Honda Civic, heading west on East 204th Street, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and later released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

