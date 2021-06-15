Police released these images in connection with a stabbing and robbery inside a Bronx deli. (NYPD)

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Two men beat and stabbed a teenage customer inside a Bronx deli, then stole his sneakers on Sunday, police said.

The unidentified men punched and kicked the 17-year-old victim, threw flour and butter on him and yanked off his sneakers inside the Decatur Avenue deli around 3 p.m., police said. One of the men grabbed a knife from the bodega counter and stabbed the teen in his abdomen.

Video: Pair beat, stab teen in Bronx deli, steal his sneakers https://t.co/laSrcqw8Oi pic.twitter.com/vKIxCXG4La — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 15, 2021

They fled in an unknown direction.

Emergency medical services took the teenage victim to a hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).