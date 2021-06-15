Video: Pair beat, stab teen in Bronx deli, steal his sneakers

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Two men beat and stabbed a teenage customer inside a Bronx deli, then stole his sneakers on Sunday, police said.
The unidentified men punched and kicked the 17-year-old victim, threw flour and butter on him and yanked off his sneakers inside the Decatur Avenue deli around 3 p.m., police said. One of the men grabbed a knife from the bodega counter and stabbed the teen in his abdomen.
They fled in an unknown direction.
Emergency medical services took the teenage victim to a hospital for treatment.
