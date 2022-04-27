THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for two motorcycle-riding suspects who targeted and robbed six women in one day.

The thieves struck between 1 and 2:20 a.m. on April 20, police said Wednesday. During that timeframe, they rode up to six different women and forcibly removed their handbags.

Five of those victims were punched in the face prior to having their purses stolen, according to police. The women were between the ages of 23 and 35 years old.

A full list of the incident locations is below:

1414 Crotona Park

1419 Jessup Avenue

1494 Boston Road

1859 Archer Street

808 East 175 Street

Robert Avenue and Bruckner Blvd.

Police released surveillance video, which was taken during the sixth incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).