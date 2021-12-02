Video: Men beat victim with brick, tear his pants in Bronx robbery

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An attacker bashed a man in the head with a brick, then shoved him to the floor in a Bronx building, police said Thursday.

Video shows a second man rush up and kick the 53-year-old victim in the face inside an East 165th Street building on Saturday. The men grabbed at the victim’s pants, tearing them as they searched for items to steal. Footage shows the victim being physically lifted from the ground as his pants were ripped.

Men beat victim with brick, tear his pants in Bronx robbery https://t.co/ZMr5U83kgq pic.twitter.com/5rgoKsUYXq — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 2, 2021

The men took the victim’s wallet and cellphone, then ran out of the building and fled across the street into 765 East 165th Street.

The victim lost consciousness during the attack, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. They are both believed to be in their 20s. One man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers. He had on a blue backpack. The other man was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He had on a black and green backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).