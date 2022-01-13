Men caught on video stabbing, punching, kicking woman in brutal Bronx attack

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Two men were caught on camera brutally attacking a woman on a Bronx street last Sunday morning.

Police said it happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 when the woman was approached by the two unknown men on East 198th Street, between Briggs and Valentine avenues, in the Jerome Park neighborhood.

According to the NYPD, one of the men took out a sharp object and immediately stabbed the woman, 28, multiple times in the back and torso.

Meanwhile, the second assailant started to punch and kick the woman multiple times, authorities said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the vicious attack late Wednesday night in hopes the public could help identify or locate the two suspects.

WARNING: Some readers may find the video below disturbing.

Police said the pair fled on foot, heading eastbound on East 198th Street.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

Men who brutally attacked a woman on Bronx street
Surveillance video stills of two men police say stabbed, punched and kicked a woman on a Bronx street on Jan. 9, 2021. (NYPD)

Officials said the first suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark-color plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, an light-colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

