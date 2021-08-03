Surveillance video stills of a man in a wheelchair being robbed and thrown to the ground in the Bronx on July 31, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — Disturbing video released by the NYPD shows a man being ripped out of his wheelchair, robbed and assaulted on a Bronx street, according to officials.

Police said it was around 7:30 p.m. on July 31 when the two unidentified men approached the 36-year-old wheelchair-bound man on Third Avenue, near East 154th Street, in the Melrose section.

The footage shows one of the men pull the victim’s wheelchair from the street to the sidewalk, while his legs drag along the ground.

WATCH: Man with mental disability thrown from wheelchair, robbed and assaulted on Bronx street, police say



Full story + suspect photos: https://t.co/RCEVE87vlN pic.twitter.com/7Y6HIQk8yT — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 3, 2021

Police sources said the victim has a mental disability, but it was unclear if that is why he was targeted.

The suspects took the man’s cellphone and approximately $100 in cash before one of them yanks him out of the wheelchair and throws him on the ground, authorities said.

At least one of the suspects then struck him several times before they fled, according to police.

Authorities said the victim sustained a laceration to the head but refused medical attention.

Surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with a violent robbery of a man in a wheelchair on a Bronx street on July 31, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The NYPD released the above video of the violent robbery, and photos of the suspects, in hopes the public could help identify or locate the two men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).