Surveillance images of a man wanted for stabbing a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Bronx street on Feb. 24, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police on Thursday said they were on the hunt for a man caught on video stabbing a teenage boy on a Bronx street during a fight in February.

According to the NYPD, back on Feb. 24 the 15-year-old was sitting on his e-scooter at the corner of West 179th Street and University Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown man just before 3 p.m.

The two engaged in a verbal dispute that soon escalated into a physical fight, police said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the moment the man took out a knife and stabbed the boy multiple times on the ground before fleeing the scene.

EMS rushed the teen to an area hospital, where he has since been treated and released.

Police released the above images and video in hopes the public can help identify the attacker. He is described as a man in his 20s with black hair, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a small build and weighing around 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a black face mask, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

