See it: Man slashed on Bronx subway platform

Surveillance video stills of a man accused of slashing another man on a Bronx subway platform on Oct. 23, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Police on Thursday said they were looking for a man caught on video slashing another man on a Bronx subway platform earlier in October.

The NYPD said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 as the victim was sitting on a bench on the northbound platform of the East Tremont Avenue station along the No. 2 and 5 lines.

Surveillance video shows the suspect and another individual initially walk past the man, then the suspect turns around and appears to exchange words with the victim.

Police said the suspect took out an unknown cutting instrument.

Video shows the unidentified man lunging at the victim sitting on the bench.

Authorities said the man was slashed on his left wrist and hand.

EMS responded and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released, according to police.

The events that led up to the attack were not clear.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).