Surveillance images of a man police say took out a gun and opened fire aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Jan. 12, 2021. (NYPD)

VAN NEST, the Bronx — The NYPD released new surveillance video of a man appearing to show a gun to a teenager on a Bronx bus moments before gunfire aboard the MTA bus on Wednesday.

Police said the 18-year-old was riding a BX39 bus in the Van Nest area around 4:30 p.m. when an unidentified man in his 20s approached him and began asking him interrogating questions.

The man then showed the teen a gun, authorities said. Surveillance footage appears to show the suspect partially pull out the firearm from his jacket pocket.

The frightened teen then contacted his uncle by cellphone, asking him to be picked up at the next stop, near White Plains Road and Van Nest Avenue, authorities said.

According to authorities, when the bus stopped, the teen’s 35-year-old uncle held the back door open and told his nephew to come with him.

The suspect then confronted the uncle and a physical struggle ensued, police said. During the struggle, a firearm was discharged, striking the ceiling of the bus, according to the NYPD.

No one was struck by the bullet, police said.

The armed suspect hopped off the bus and fled, heading northbound on White Plains Road, officials said.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing 6 feet tall, weighing around 165 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen wearing a green bubble jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt and black and red track pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).