Surveillance images of a man police say opened fire on a busy Bronx sidewalk, shooting a man twice, on Aug. 11, 2021. (NYPD)

CROTONA, the Bronx — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a man open fire on a busy Bronx sidewalk on Wednesday, shooting a man multiple times before running off.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. in front of a shop on East Tremont Avenue, near the corner of Crotona Avenue, in the Crotona section.

Security footage shows an unidentified man standing casually on the crowded sidewalk, holding a drink in one hand and a concealed gun in the other.

WATCH: Man opens fire on busy Bronx sidewalk, shooting a man twice at point-blank range, police say



Full story: https://t.co/y8Oe6mGTFN pic.twitter.com/WMsgNw5nPs — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 13, 2021

As the 44-year-old victim walks up, suddenly the man pulls out the firearm, point it at him and fires once.

As the victim starts to run away, the man fires another round, striking him a second time before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the left wrist and left leg, according to police. He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in what police called “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify or locate the gunman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).