See it: Man robbed at gunpoint at Bronx ATM

Surveillance stills of a man being robbed at gunpoint outside an ATM at Chase Bank in the Castle Hill area of the Bronx on July 21, 2021. (NYPD)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance video of a man being robbed at gunpoint in front of an ATM on a Bronx street in July.

Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. back on July 21 as the victim was leaving an ATM at a Chase Bank on Castle Hill Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue.

The security footages shows the unidentified suspect walk up and point a gun at the 46-year-old man.

Authorities said the armed man demanded the victim’s property before snatching his wallet and $650 in cash.

He then ran off, fleeing to parts unknown.

The NYPD released the video of the robbery in hopes the public could help identify the suspecct.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

