Video: Man knocks out 61-year-old man on Bronx sidewalk

Surveillance images of a man police say knocked out a 61-year-old man on a Bronx street on March 29, 2021. (NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Police on Thursday said they were on the hunt for a man caught on video punching another man and knocking him unconscious on a Bronx street on Monday.

According to the NYPD, it happened just before noon near the corner of East Burnside and Jerome avenues, in the Mount Hope section of the borough.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street and suddenly turn around and walk back toward the victim.

He approached the 61-year-old man and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious, police said.

EMS transported him to an area hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his lip, as well as pain and swelling to his head, authorities said.

The unidentified attacker hopped on an eastbound BX40 bus and fled the location, according to officials.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident in hopes the public could help them identify and locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).