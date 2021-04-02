Video: Man knocks out 61-year-old man on Bronx sidewalk

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Surveillance images of a man police say knocked out a 61-year-old man on a Bronx street on March 29, 2021. (NYPD)

Surveillance images of a man police say knocked out a 61-year-old man on a Bronx street on March 29, 2021. (NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Police on Thursday said they were on the hunt for a man caught on video punching another man and knocking him unconscious on a Bronx street on Monday.

According to the NYPD, it happened just before noon near the corner of East Burnside and Jerome avenues, in the Mount Hope section of the borough.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street and suddenly turn around and walk back toward the victim.

He approached the 61-year-old man and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious, police said.

EMS transported him to an area hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his lip, as well as pain and swelling to his head, authorities said.

The unidentified attacker hopped on an eastbound BX40 bus and fled the location, according to officials.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident in hopes the public could help them identify and locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

@PIX11News on Twitter