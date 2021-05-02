Video: Man punches 71-year-old in the face on Bronx street

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video on Saturday of a man wanted for punching a 71-year-old in the face on a Bronx street last month.
The attack happened on Southern Boulevard in Belmont around 6:45 a.m. on April 10, according to the NYPD.
Video shows the victim was standing on a corner when the suspect walked by, punched him in the face and then kept walking.
The victim fell to the ground and suffered a cut to his face, according to the video and police. He was treated at a hospital and released.
Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years old.
