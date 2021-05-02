Video: Man punches 71-year-old in the face on Bronx street

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a 71-year-old man in Belmont, the Bronx on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD. Credit: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video on Saturday of a man wanted for punching a 71-year-old in the face on a Bronx street last month.

The attack happened on Southern Boulevard in Belmont around 6:45 a.m. on April 10, according to the NYPD.

Video shows the victim was standing on a corner when the suspect walked by, punched him in the face and then kept walking.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a cut to his face, according to the video and police. He was treated at a hospital and released.

WANTED for AN Assault in front of 2345 Southern Boulevard . #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 4/10/21 @ 6:45 AM. The individual did punch the 71 yo victim causing a laceration to the face. Reward up to $2500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/0nCAB9O671 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 2, 2021

Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).