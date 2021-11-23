Surveillance video stills show a group assault and rob a man in a wheelchair in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx on Nov. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — A man in a wheelchair was assaulted and robbed by a group of people on a Bronx sidewalk in early November, and the whole attack was caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the attack happened back on Nov. 8 at around 2:30 a.m., near the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

Authorities said it started when the wheelchair-bound victim, 39, became involved in an argument with an unidentified woman.

The dispute quickly escalated and the woman, along with three unidentified men, began punching the victim, police said.

Footage released by the NYPD shows one of the men appear to pull the victim’s wheelchair over and drag him from it, then kicking and punching him.

Meanwhile one of the suspects snatched the man’s backpack, which contained an iPhone 13 and $800 in cash, according to police.

The victim suffered pain to his head and body but refused medical attention, authorities said.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify or locate any of the four suspects seen in the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).