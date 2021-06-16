Surveillance images of a man attacking another man, stomping on him after hitting him in the head with a large rock on a Bronx sidewalk on June 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a man was brutally attacked on a Bronx sidewalk earlier in June, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to the NYPD, back on June 9, just before 5 a.m., the man was walking on Brook Avenue, near East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, when an unidentified man approached him from behind.

He struck the victim, 28, in the back of the head with a cobblestone, knocking him to the ground.

Video released by police shows the assailant then stomp on the man’s head and upper back. He then picked up another rock, chased him with it and struck him again, authorities said.

The attacker fled on foot, heading eastbound on East 147th Street, police said.

A woman walking by discovered the victim a short time later and called 911, according to officials.

Police said the victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images in hopes the public could help identify the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).