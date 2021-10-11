Video: Man fires shots at moving vehicle on Bronx street

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man fired shots on a Bronx street early Saturday, damaging a vehicle and an apartment window, police said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the vicinity of White Plains Road and East 223rd Street in the Wakefield, police said.

Two men were walking along White Plains Road when one of them started firing multiple rounds towards an unidentified moving vehicle, police said.

A parked and unoccupied 2013 BMW SUV was damaged by gunfire and a round struck a window and entered a second-floor apartment, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured, cops said.

No other injuries were reported. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

