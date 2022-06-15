Police are looking for a group of people who gathered in the Bronx, including one man who fired a weapon at a passing car. (Credit: NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who fired a gun at a passing vehicle after a good Samaritan inside tried to intervene in an argument.

At about 3:22 a.m. June 12, near East 215 Street and Barnes Avenue, police said a group of people were arguing. When a passerby tried to check in on a woman who was involved in the argument, one man pulled out a gun and shot toward the victim’s Nissan.

Another man in the group took the firearm after it was shot, according to police. The whole group then fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance video shared by police showed the argument and the following gunshot.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident. Police are still investigating.

The man who fired the gun was last seen wearing a white shirt and bright pants.

