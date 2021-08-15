Video: Man brutally beaten, slashed, knocked unconscious on Bronx street

Police are looking for three men who beat a man on a Bronx sidewalk on Aug. 4, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A brutal beating on a Bronx street was caught on surveillance video earlier this month.

Two suspects approached the 34-year-old victim on Prospect Avenue in Woodstock around 9 a.m. on Aug. 4, police said.

After briefly talking to the victim on the sidewalk, the suspects began beating him, video showed. The suspects hit the victim with a wrench and slashed him with a sharp object before a third suspect snuck up from behind and punched him so hard he fell to the ground, police said.

The three men continued to beat the victim while he was on the ground, repeatedly punching and kicking him until he was unconscious, and then fled the scene, the video showed.

The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple injuries, including slash wounds, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).