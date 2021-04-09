Video: Pair wanted for beating up, robbing man on Bronx street: NYPD

Surveillance image of two people wanted for attacking and robbing a man on a Bronx street on April 4, 2021, police say; Surveillance image of the black SUV the two attackers fled in, according to the NYPD. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Two people are wanted by police after being caught on camera beating up a man in a Bronx robbery earlier in April, the NYPD said on Thursday.

According to police, it happened around 8 p.m. on April 4 when the two unidentified individuals approached the 25-year-old man near the intersection of Soundview and Lafayette avenues and attacked him.

The duo were seen on surveillance video near an MTA bus stop punching and kicking the man in the face and body multiple times before snatching his fanny pack, which contained $10 in cash, authorities said.

According to police, the two thieves fled the scene in a black SUV, heading northbound on Lafayette Avenue.

The victim sustained swelling and lacerations to the face and EMS transported him to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The NYPD released the above footage on Thursday in hopes the public could help identify the two individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

