Video: 2 sought in violent Bronx robbery, police say

Bronx

Surveillance stills of two men wanted by police after a man was assaulted and robbed on a Mount Eden street in the Bronx on July 7, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — The NYPD on Wednesday released video of two suspects attacking and robbing a man on a Bronx street, authorities said.

Police said it happened around 6 a.m. back on July 7, near the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 171st Street in the Mount Eden section of the borough.

The two unidentified individuals were caught on camera assaulting the 25-year-old victim, kicking and punching him multiple times, before robbing him.

According to police, they took the man’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing on foot, heading westbound on Macombs Road.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above footage of the violent robbery in hopes the public could help identify the two suspects.

The first is described as a male standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, red sweatpants, and red sneakers.

The second is described as a male also standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white tank top, black sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

