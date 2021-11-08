MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Thieves were caught on video inside a Bronx apartment, stealing items from the evacuated home after the same Friday evening fire that took the life of a 6-year-old boy.

The man who lives in the 20th-floor apartment said he watched live as two people entered his NYCHA apartment on East 135th Street, in the Mott Haven area, and steal his belongings.

Alberto Revilla said his dog was also killed in the fire.

“I lost my apartment, I lost my dog,” Revilla told PIX11 News. “And then on top of that, the NYPD assured me, ‘Oh, don’t worry, we’re gonna take protection.’ They give me a freakin’ hotel room, and I’m looking on my camera and people are robbing me…My daughter’s tablet, my iPads, my electronics,” he continued.

The NYPD confirmed that after the blaze there were burglaries in the apartment, with approximately $15,000 worth of electronics and other property stolen.

The apartment had been evacuated at the time due to the fire, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

A young boy died at the hospital after he and his father, 32, were found in their 19th-floor hallway, both unconscious due to smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The father was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Firefighters responded around 5:17 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out in a trash compactor chute of the building and heavy smoke rose through the building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).