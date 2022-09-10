HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A robber in the Bronx was caught on surveillance video mugging a 69-year-old man with a walker inside an elevator, police said.

The robbery happened inside a building at 890 Bryant Avenue in Hunts Point around 7:20 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

The knife-wielding robber approached the victim as he entered an elevator in the building lobby and stole $13 in cash from him, police said. The thief then rummaged through the victim’s belongings but didn’t end up taking anything else.

The robber did not physically hurt the victim, police said.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).