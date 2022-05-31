(Credit: NYPD)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video taken from an auto repair shop shows a man threatening two employees with a firearm, even holding the gun to one of the victim’s head at one point. Police said the gunpoint robbery happened Friday.

The suspect entered the Manida Street garage at about 4:23 p.m., where he threatened two employees with a handgun. Police said multiple other employees were also present during the robbery, but fled for safety.

At one point, the gunman is seen directing one of the employees to get down on the ground. When the victim complies, the suspect is seen holding the gun to his head before slapping him once in the head. Police said the suspect demanded property during the incident and was able to take off with a cellphone and multiple credit cards.

One of the employees sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said. The victim did not require any medical attention.