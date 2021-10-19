Cops released surveillance footage of a man who fired shots at another man on a Bronx street Oct. 17, 2021. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man fired shots toward another man on a Bronx street Sunday morning, damaging several vehicles, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Morrison Avenue and East 172nd Street in the Soundview neighborhood around 9:30 a.m., police said.

A man discharged a handgun several times in the direction of another man, cops said.

Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect appearing to exchange words with another man. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the other man as he crossed the street before running away.

Two unoccupied, parked vehicles and the driver side window of a moving vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

