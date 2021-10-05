Shootout on Bronx street caught on camera; cops search for suspects

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx gunfire

Cops are searching for the individuals seen on surveillance firing shots between two groups on a Bronx street. (NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A gunfight between two groups on a Bronx street left several of them running for cover and others firing multiple rounds, video surveillance released by police shows.

It happened on Sept. 16 around 9:45 p.m, in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Franklin Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, police said. 

Individuals from two different groups exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire, according to police.

Surveillance video shows several people on the street firing shots and running away while another shot showed at least eight people on the sidewalk, with three of them opening fire while running off. 

Others are seen on the floor, running for cover.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx charter school hits 100 percent staff vaccination rate

Bronx residents still recovering after Hurricane Ida

Judge orders sweeping changes at Rikers

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Fight for street vendors, permit reform after Bronx worker's produce tossed

Video of NYC sanitation workers tossing produce from street vendor draws ire from community

More Bronx

Crime

Search for Times Square subway shove suspect

Her order of protection didn't help: NYC woman brutally beaten during domestic violence incident

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

New photos: Suspects wanted after 16-year-old girl shot in head near Brooklyn playground

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter