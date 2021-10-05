Shootout on Bronx street caught on camera; cops search for suspects

Cops are searching for the individuals seen on surveillance firing shots between two groups on a Bronx street. (NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A gunfight between two groups on a Bronx street left several of them running for cover and others firing multiple rounds, video surveillance released by police shows.

It happened on Sept. 16 around 9:45 p.m, in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Franklin Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, police said.

Individuals from two different groups exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire, according to police.

Surveillance video shows several people on the street firing shots and running away while another shot showed at least eight people on the sidewalk, with three of them opening fire while running off.

Others are seen on the floor, running for cover.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Recognize them? Cops are searching for the people who exchanged gunfire on a Bronx street.https://t.co/XC7UT5lHQN pic.twitter.com/BaNO6P3Lbn — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 5, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).