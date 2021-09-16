See it: Dad, daughter spit on, threatened on Bronx subway after asking man not to smoke

Man, daughter threatened on Bronx subway

Video stills of a man harassing and threatening a man and his daughter on a Bronx subway after they asked him not to smoke on the train on Sept. 5, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A father riding the subway with his 4-year-old daughter in the Bronx was threatened and spit on after asking a man not to smoke on the train earlier in September, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 3:20 p.m. back on Sept. 5 as the dad and daughter were aboard a southbound D train.

An unidentified man sitting in the same car was smoking alleged marijuana while riding the train, authorities said.

The father, 35, asked the man not to smoke aboard the train, a which point the other man started yelling at the dad and little girl, according to police.

The man allegedly spit on them and even pulled out a knife and threatened them, officials said.

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect appearing to yell at and harass the dad and his young daughter.

The victims got off the train at the Fordham Road station while the suspect stayed on the subway, according to police.

No physical injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

