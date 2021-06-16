Video: Children flee from shooting in the Bronx, man with gun follows

Bronx
Posted: / Updated:
children flee shooting in the Bronx

Children and adults, left, flee a shooting in the Bronx. A man with a gun, right, later followed them into the buidling. (Credit: NYPD)

ALLERTON, the Bronx — New video released by police Wednesday shows several people, including at least two children, running for cover after gunfire erupted outside a Bronx apartment building last month.

Police said the shooting happened on May 4 around 6:30 p.m. near 1140 Burke Ave. in Allerton. 

The video showed a group of people and two small children rushing inside the apartment building to take cover from the gunfire. A gunman is seen running into the building behind them.

No injuries were reported during the shooting, police said.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers unit offered a $3,500 reward for informtation that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

